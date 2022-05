The Boston Red Sox dropped their fourth series in a row after coming away with a 9-5 road loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Boston’s pitching staff had been leading the way as of late amid the offense’s lowly start to the 2022 season, although this was not the case in the series finale against the Orioles. From the six-run sixth inning to the five hits recorded with runners in scoring position, the Orioles had the last laugh over their AL East rival on the day.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO