It’s long been known that former Utah Jazz wing Joe Ingles is a favorite among the teammates he’s had over the years, and that was once again expressed this weekend. On Saturday, Ingles shared on his Instagram story a gift Jazz guard Mike Conley (who himself won the NBA’s Teammate of the Year award in 2019) gave him of an autograph jersey of his with a note written on it.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO