Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly was scratched from Tuesday's start against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the bereavement list. The bereavement list requires a stay of 3-7 days and the Cubs haven't indicated how long Smyly will be gone. Scott Effross will make a spot start in place of Smyly on Tuesday, but the Cubs will likely go with a bullpen game. Effross has exclusively worked in relief in the majors since making his debut last season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO