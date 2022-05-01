Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taking a day off isn't high on a list of favorite things for Paul Goldschmidt, but the St. Louis first baseman knows it can help. Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the Cardinals bullpen made it stand up Monday in a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
The Chicago Cubs have lost nine of their past 12 games and are 9-13 on the season, third in the NL Central. The Cubs sit at No. 23 in ESPN's power rankings, and ESPN's David Schoenfield has given them a D grade for their first month of the season. Ah,...
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. San Diego at Cleveland,...
Crosstown cross to bear: Cease is one that got away for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When armchair baseball historians look back years from now and rip the Cubs’ 2017 trade for Jose Quintana (looking at you, @thekapman), it won’t be Eloy Jimenez held up as the reason the Cubs lost the trade.
LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs. Chicago has gone 7-6...
BOSTON — (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 25 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 on Tuesday night to even their second-round playoff at one game apiece. Brown shook off a dismal shooting night in Game 1, going...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double, leading the the Texas Rangers past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Tuesday night. Garver and Heim went deep off Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (2-1) and the game was tied...
Willson Contreras day-to-day with undisclosed issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is out of the Cubs' starting lineup Tuesday and considered day-to-day with an undisclosed issue. Cubs manager David Ross cited "competitive" reasons in not disclosing the issue, but said it is "middle" body. "Hopefully he'll be...
Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was solid on the mound Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits while also walking one and striking out 10 in seven innings pitched in the Brewers' 2-0 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Burnes continues to be one of the top pitchers in baseball,...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly was scratched from Tuesday's start against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the bereavement list. The bereavement list requires a stay of 3-7 days and the Cubs haven't indicated how long Smyly will be gone. Scott Effross will make a spot start in place of Smyly on Tuesday, but the Cubs will likely go with a bullpen game. Effross has exclusively worked in relief in the majors since making his debut last season.
A quick two-game set between crosstown rivals will be front and center of the baseball universe on Tuesday as the fellow south siders in the Chicago White Sox will travel to Wrigley Field to battle it out with the Chicago Cubs. Don’t miss out on this one, as it is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our White Sox-Cubs prediction and pick will be revealed.
