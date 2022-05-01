ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

E_Wisdom (1), Hermosillo (2). DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Wisdom...

www.wfmz.com

numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo on bench Sunday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hermosillo went 0-for-3 and struck out three times in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He is returning to the bench for Sunday's game, while Jason Heyward is back in center field and hitting sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Houston 3, Seattle 0

E_Frazier (3). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), Peña (5). Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson. T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).
HOUSTON, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

E_Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_New York 3, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (6), Bichette (3), Heineman (2). HR_Torres (3). SB_Judge (2), LeMahieu (1), Locastro (4). IPHRERBBSO. New York. Montgomery562205. Loáisiga100011. Castro2-310010. Holmes W,2-011-320001. Green S,1-3100002. Toronto. Stripling452203. Phelps12-300000. Richards11-300001. Cimber100001. García L,0-2121101. Montgomery pitched to 1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taking a day off isn't high on a list of favorite things for Paul Goldschmidt, but the St. Louis first baseman knows it can help. Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the Cardinals bullpen made it stand up Monday in a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Corbin Burnes Makes Team History in Brewers 2-0 Loss to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFMZ-TV Online

National League Glance

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. San Diego at Cleveland,...
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4

E_Morton (1), d'Arnaud (1), Peterson (1). DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 6. 2B_Swanson (7). HR_Olson (3). SF_Demeritte (1), Canha (1). Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild. T_2:49.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jerry Layne
WFMZ-TV Online

Arizona 5, Miami 4

E_López (1). DP_Arizona 1, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 7. 2B_Varsho 2 (4), Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR_Peralta (3). SB_Luplow (1), Berti (2). HBP_Gallen 2 (García,Cooper), Ramirez (Stallings). WP_López. Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Adam Beck. T_3:27. A_6,224 (36,742).
MIAMI, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Larnach (8). 3B_Odor (1). SF_Urías (1). Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak. T_2:56. A_7,427 (45,971).
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs. Chicago has gone 7-6...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Willson Contreras Out of Lineup Vs. White Sox, Day-To-Day

Willson Contreras day-to-day with undisclosed issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is out of the Cubs' starting lineup Tuesday and considered day-to-day with an undisclosed issue. Cubs manager David Ross cited "competitive" reasons in not disclosing the issue, but said it is "middle" body. "Hopefully he'll be...
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 in loss to Cubs

Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes was solid on the mound Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits while also walking one and striking out 10 in seven innings pitched in the Brewers' 2-0 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Burnes continues to be one of the top pitchers in baseball,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Drew Smyly (bereavement) scratched Tuesday for Cubs, Scott Effross making spot start

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly was scratched from Tuesday's start against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the bereavement list. The bereavement list requires a stay of 3-7 days and the Cubs haven't indicated how long Smyly will be gone. Scott Effross will make a spot start in place of Smyly on Tuesday, but the Cubs will likely go with a bullpen game. Effross has exclusively worked in relief in the majors since making his debut last season.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 5/3/2022

A quick two-game set between crosstown rivals will be front and center of the baseball universe on Tuesday as the fellow south siders in the Chicago White Sox will travel to Wrigley Field to battle it out with the Chicago Cubs. Don’t miss out on this one, as it is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our White Sox-Cubs prediction and pick will be revealed.
CHICAGO, IL

