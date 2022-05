The Crimson Tide tight end and defensive end opts for Carroll College in Helena, Montana.Glencoe's Zack Schlottmann has made his choice. The senior tight end and defensive end will be attending and playing football at Carroll College in Helena, Montana, next fall. Carroll College competes at the NAIA level of collegiate sport and is part of the Frontier Conference which boasts schools from Montana, Idaho and Oregon — including Eastern and Southern Oregon universities. Schlottmann said that when he began the recruiting process he'd hoped to play at the Division I level, but as he traveled down the recruiting path,...

