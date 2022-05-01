N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
Yankees -1.5 (-135) The Yankees’ offense struggled a bit out of the gate this season, but the team has really turned things around over this eight-game winning streak. New York is now third in Major League Baseball in OPS, fourth in runs scored and second in home runs. That’s a winning recipe in and of itself, but the Yankees have been even better on the mound, registering a 2.70 team ERA (second in the league) and striking out 199 batters (fifth in MLB).
LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
On a rain-soaked Sunday in Baltimore, the Red Sox dropped the finale of their weekend series against the Orioles by a final score of 9-5 at Camden Yards. With the loss, Boston finishes its 10-game road trip having gone 3-7 to fall to 9-14 on the season overall. Matched up...
Derek Holland has opted out of his minor-league contract with the Red Sox and is now a free agent, as was first reported by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo earlier Sunday morning. Holland, 35, originally signed a minor-league deal with Boston back in March with the hopes of earning a bullpen...
"Make the right baseball decision." That is what New York Mets owner Steve Cohen told the Amazin's general manager Billy Eppler on Sunday. When faced with the roster reduction deadline Monday from 28 to 26 players, it wasn't about money. It was about winning. Cohen did what Major League Baseball owners as an entirety should do but especially the New York Yankees. Cohen realizes that the $37.6 million owed to Robinson Canó pales in comparison to the value of bringing a championship to his team's desperate fanbase.
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m. Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m. Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m. Friday, May...
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. San Diego at Cleveland,...
LINE: Angels -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series. Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 9-14 record overall. The Red Sox are 3-6 in games decided by one run.
Las Vegas became a true major league city in 2017, when the National Hockey League expansion team Golden Knights, who play at the T-Mobile Arena on The Strip, made the city their home. Sin City became an even bigger major league city in 2020 when the National Football League's Oakland...
BALTIMORE -- The calendar turning from April to May didn’t do much to turn around the Red Sox’ season. Boston left 10 men on base and suffered a 9-5, series-ending loss to the Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. The defeat ended a miserable 10-day road trip for the Red Sox, who went 3-7 and dropped the final two games to the lowly O’s. Boston scored just 31 runs on the entire trip (3.1 runs per game) and fell to 9-14 on the season.
The WNBA will honor Phoenix star Brittney Griner with a floor decal and allow the Mercury to pay her without it counting against the team’s salary cap, the league announced Tuesday. The All-Star center remains in Russia after being detained following her arrival at a Moscow airport on Feb....
LINE: Blue Jays -133, Yankees +112; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto has a 9-5 record at home and a 15-9 record overall. The Blue Jays have the...
The Yankees have taken care of business in four straight series against the Tigers, Guardians, Orioles, and Royals, and while I don’t want to disrespect any of those teams, it will be very surprising if they’re playing meaningful baseball in September. New York’s next opponent is a step up the difficulty ladder, as they head to Toronto to take on the 15-8 Blue Jays.
