The New York Mets are eating some major money to move on from Robinson Cano. The Mets announced Monday that they have designated the 39-year-old infielder for assignment, signaling an end to his tumultuous time in New York. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the team will still be on the hook for about $37.6 million of salary for Cano over the next two seasons.

