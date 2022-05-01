ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Thomas is SDSU’s Top Draw at NFL Draft; 3 Other Aztecs Picked

Aztec Cameron Thomas. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Four Aztecs heard their names called at the NFL Draft, with Cameron Thomas becoming this year’s top pick out of San Diego State University.

Daniel Bellinger, Matt Araiza and Zachary Thomas, Cameron’s brother, were selected Saturday, the final day of the draft.

Cameron Thomas, out of Carlsbad High, became an Arizona Cardinals pick Friday evening.

The details:

  • Cameron Thomas, defensive end – Cardinals, Round 3, No. 87 overall.
  • Bellinger, tight end – New York Giants, Round 4, No. 112.
  • Araiza, punter (from Rancho Bernardo High) – Buffalo Bills, Round 6, No. 180.
  • Zachary Thomas, guard (also from Carlsbad High) – Chicago Bears, Round 6, No. 186.

Greg Bell and William Dunkle, both former Chula Vista preps, Tayler Hawkins, Segun Olubi and Trenton Thompson did not get selected in the draft, which took place in Las Vegas.

Olubi, a linebacker, though, will sign with the San Francisco 49ers, according to the NFL.

The others, reported Mountain West Wire, also were signed as free agents. Bell went to the Detroit Lions, Dunkle to the Philadelphia Eagles, Hawkins, a cornerback, to the 49ers and Thompson, a defensive back, to the Giants.

According to Mountain West Wire, seven other players from the conference found themselves drafted, with Trey McBride of Colorado State going the earliest. The Cardinals drafted the tight end in the second round. He was the 55th pick overall.

Comments / 0

