NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 Results 04.30.22: Jay Lethal vs. Ren Narita

In a series of posts on Twitter, Michael Nakazawa revealed that he’s been doing Japanese subtitles for AEW events on NJPW World. He wrote: “Although I almost turned down this offer from #njpwworld since I wasn’t confident, I’ve been working on Japanese subtitles for #AEW shows which are webcast to Japanese fans via NJPW world. I am green at this job, but I will try my best so that more Japanese fans will enjoy AEW. Even so, translation is quite difficult. Of course, English itself is the same, but there are also phrases that do not convey the true meaning even when translated. For example, MJF will give you “Purple Heart” to Sean Dean, a former soldier! I was saying something like that, but even if I translate it literally, it’s a purple heart, what’s this?”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO