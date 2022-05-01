ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 Results 04.30.22: Jay Lethal vs. Ren Narita

By Ashish
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 results for April 30th (h/t...

PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/2)

The final RAW before WrestleMania Backlash will air tonight from The Coliseum in Greensboro NC. WWE has only announced one segment for tonight’s RAW and that’s an appearance by The Bloodline. The official RAW preview says Roman Reigns & The Usos will be on RAW for a take-over of the show.
GREENSBORO, NC
PWMania

Bayley Issues Statement On Dakota Kai’s WWE Release

Bayley, who has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL, issued a statement on Dakota Kai being released from WWE:. “I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone and Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Holding Off On Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre For Bigger Event

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown featuring Drew McIntyre brawling with Roman Reigns, re-igniting their feud from a couple of years ago. This led to a six-man tag being set for Wrestlemania Backlash, with The Bloodline against RK-Bro and McIntyre. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, one of...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Matt Riddle and Lisa Riddle Officially Divorce

WWE's Matt Riddle and Lisa Riddle have officially divorced after being together for more than a decade, as confirmed by Lisa on social media this weekend. Lisa posted a photo with their three children on Saturday and wrote, "It's been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that's been by our side through all of this."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Suggests She and Buddy Matthews Are Dating

Rhea Ripley seemed to say that she and Buddy Matthews are dating in response to a social media post on Sunday. Ripley, who along with Matthews has posted several videos of the two together in the gym in recent weeks, took to Twitter to respond to a fan who wondered in response to speculation that the two were dating what Matthews has that she doesn’t. Rhea Ripley replied, quite succinctly:
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut (MINOR SPOILER)

Welcome to the team. One of the major benefits of the rise of AEW has been seeing several wrestlers getting the chance to shine on a stage other than WWE. That is something that has been missing from the wrestling world for a very long time now and AEW has done a lot to make things better. Now we are getting to see that again, as another former WWE star is making his AEW debut.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
PWMania

Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Released WWE Stars Heading To Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she was asked about Taya Valkyrie returning to Impact Wrestling after being let go by WWE last year. She noted she likes when former WWE stars go to Impact after being let go.
WWE
411mania.com

Reality Of Wrestling Signs New TV Deal In Houston

Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling has signed a new TV deal in Houston, Texas. The promotion released a press release on Monday announcing that they’ve partnered with CW39 in the city to air their show on a weekly basis on Saturday nights starting this weekend. THe full announcement...
HOUSTON, TX
Financial World

Adam Cole: "He was a guy that I really looked up to"

Adam Cole spent great days at NXT and thinks that made him a better performer. “I cherished my time in NXT, and I would not change a thing about the way my career has gone. I think in a lot of ways, my time in NXT made me a better performer,” he said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
PWMania

MJF Says He’d Switch To WWE If Vince McMahon’s WWE Contract Is Better

MJF was in the United Kingdom this past weekend, appearing at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention that took place in Liverpool, England, hosted by Monopoly Events. The event, similar to that of WrestleMania Axxess, saw The Salt of the Earth enter the ring for a Q&A session. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner further addressed rumors about his future. MJF’s AEW contract is due to expire in January 2024, amid interest from WWE.
WWE
ComicBook

Kofi Kingston Shares Heartwarming Photos of Big E Meeting His Daughter Lotus

Kofi Kingston took to social media this week with photos of himself reunited with Big E. The former WWE Champion was still sporting a neck brace from the scary injury he suffered earlier this year, but the pair were all smiles as E held Kingston's infant daughter, Lotus, for the first time. He wrote, "This was the energy I needed a couple days ago! So good to see my bro! And Lotus finally got to meet her uncle!" E posted a similar photo on Twitter with Kingston, writing, "I love this man like he birthed me!"
WWE
411mania.com

Michael Nakazawa Doing Japanese Subtitles For AEW Shows on NJPW World

In a series of posts on Twitter, Michael Nakazawa revealed that he’s been doing Japanese subtitles for AEW events on NJPW World. He wrote: “Although I almost turned down this offer from #njpwworld since I wasn’t confident, I’ve been working on Japanese subtitles for #AEW shows which are webcast to Japanese fans via NJPW world. I am green at this job, but I will try my best so that more Japanese fans will enjoy AEW. Even so, translation is quite difficult. Of course, English itself is the same, but there are also phrases that do not convey the true meaning even when translated. For example, MJF will give you “Purple Heart” to Sean Dean, a former soldier! I was saying something like that, but even if I translate it literally, it’s a purple heart, what’s this?”
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Top Star Reportedly Requests Release From WWE

Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling and you never know when one of your favorite WWE stars might get released. It sounds like one of the top stars in NXT is looking to part ways with the company as Fightful Select reports that Roderick Strong has requested his WWE release “multiple times” over the last few months.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Jarrett Appears at AAA TripleMania XXX, Vampiro Returns

Jeff Jarrett appeared at tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXX event. Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came out with his wife Karen Jarrett and AAA’s Rey Escorpion and insulted Latin Lover. Lover responded by attacking Jarrett, but Escorpion got involved and he and Jarrett double teamed Lover until Vampiro returned to AAA and helped Lover fight off Jarrett and Escorpion.
WWE
411mania.com

MJF Says He Will Go To WWE In 2024 If Vince McMahon Pays Him Enough

Wrestling Inc reports that during Monopoly Events’ For The Love Of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, MJF said that he will go to the WWE in 2024 if Vince McMahon is willing to pay him enough money to jump ship. MJF has not been quiet about the fact that his AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024 and that he’s entertaining the idea of leaving. As the majority of his interviews are in-character, however, it remains to be seen how serious he is. Here are highlights:
WWE

