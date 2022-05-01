ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers draft seven in 2022 NFL Draft

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

    FILE – Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, FIle)
    FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) pulls in a touchdown pass in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans. Replacing Pickens has become Georgia’s new top priority for the remainder of its spring practice. His right knee injury this week robs the Bulldogs of their top playmaking wide receiver. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)
    Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Texas A&M won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III, top, breaks the hold of SMU linebacker Shaine Hailey in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Michigan State running back Connor Heyward (11) leaps over Purdue safety Marvin Grant (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Lineback Mark Robinson runs a cone drill during Mississippi Pro Day in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun warms up before an NCAA college football game against the Montana State Bobcats in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

With their first round pick, the Steelers took Pitt QB Kenny Pickett at no. 20 overall. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns, claiming the Panthers’ single-season record for both categories.

In the second round, Pittsburgh drafted Georgia WR George Pickens at no. 52 overall. He won the 2022 National Championship with Georgia.

At no. 84 overall, the Steelers picked Texas A&M DE DeMarvin Leal in the third round.

On the final day of the draft, the Steelers picked four players in the final rounds.

In the fourth round at no. 138 overall, Pittsburgh drafted Memphis WR Calvin Austin III. Steelers WR Najee Harris announced this pick from Mexico City.

At no. 208 overall, the Steelers drafted Michigan State FB/ TE Connor Heyward. His older brother, Cam, is a defensive tackle on the team. The Heywards become the fourth set of brothers on the Steelers roster, joining the Davises (Carlos and Khalil,) the Edmundses (Terrell and Trey,) and the Watts (Derek and T.J.)

The Steelers had two seventh-round picks. At no. 225 overall, they drafted Ole Miss OLB Mark Robinson. At no. 241, the Steelers drafted a second quarterback this year, Chris Oladokun from South Dakota State.

Name Position Ht/ Wt College Draft Social Media
Kenny Pickett QB 6-3 / 217 Pittsburgh Rd. 1, no. 20 @kennypickett10
@kennypickett02
George Pickens WR 6-3 / 195 Georgia Rd. 2, no. 52
DeMarvin Leal DE 6-4 / 283 Texas A&M Rd. 3, no. 84 @boimarv9
@bigocho.8
Calvin Austin III WR 5-8 / 170 Memphis Rd. 4, no. 138 @CalvinAustinIII
@calvinaustiniii
Connor Heyward FB / TE 5-11 / 233 Michigan St. Rd. 6, no. 208 @ConnorHeyward1
@connorheyward1
Mark Robinson OLB 5-11 / 235 Ole Miss Rd. 7, no. 225 @Primeee23
@_markrobinsonn_
Chris Oladokun QB 6-2 / 195 South Dakota St. Rd. 7, no. 241 @1Chrisoladokun0
@chris_oladokun

Pittsburgh also added ten undrafted free agents:

Name Position Ht / Wt College Social Media
Jake Dixon OT 6-6 / 290 Duquesne @Jake_Dixon10
Mataeo Durant RB 6-1 / 195 Duke @real_durant
@mataeodurant
Donovan Jeter DL 6-3 / 325 Michigan @donovanjeter95
Tyree Johnson OLB 6-4 / 240 Texas A&M @Tyguwwop_
@tyguwwop
T.D. Moultry OLB 6-2 / 253 Auburn @humble55_
@thetd99
Chris Owens G 6-3 / 305 Alabama @BGChrisOwens
@bgchrisowens
Chris Steele CB 6-1 / 190 USC @KinggChris7
Jordan Tucker OT 6-6.5 / 340 UNC @JordanTucker74
@jordanttucker
Bryce Watts CB 6-0 / 180 UMass @BryceWatts2_6
@thebrycewatts
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Dixon
AL.com

Undrafted players line up NFL opportunities

After selecting 21 players with Alabama football roots in the NFL Draft over the previous three days, the league’s 32 teams started adding other players from state high schools and colleges by signing them as undrafted free agents. The UDFAs will get to work with drafted players and prospects...
NFL
WTAJ

Showers and storms will impact evening plans

Today we will start with more clouds compared to sun and then showers arrive in the afternoon. There could even be some evening thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms in the Laurel Highlands could have strong gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s with showers.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for wind

Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S., after strong winds had pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico. Calmer winds on Saturday aided the firefighting effort after gusts accelerated the fire’s advance...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Unc#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Clemson#File#Sugar Bowl Ncaa#Baylor#Texas A M#Smu#Ap Photo#Michigan State#Purdue
WTAJ

Dry today before unsettled weather arrives Tuesday afternoon

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid 60s. Some spots will reach the lower 70s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.
ENVIRONMENT
