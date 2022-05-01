Ready to vote? The first of three 2022 Election Days in Montgomery County is happening this week

The first of three 2022 election days in Clarksville-Montgomery County is almost here.

On Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., voters will cast ballots for Republicans and Democrats seeking their respective party nominations for local offices in the Montgomery County Primary.

Montgomery County Administrator of Elections Elizabeth Black said if early voting is an indication, there is voter interest in this primary election.

Black said early voting in April drew 5,460 in-person voters.

"That’s more than voted overall in the last May primary election in 2018," Black said.

The biggest day for early voting was the last day, April 28, when 624 voters came to the Election Commission office.

On Tuesday, voting will be held in the various precinct polling stations scattered throughout the county.

"Voters should refer to their new green voter registration card for their precinct information," Black said. "Voters must present a Tennessee- or- federally-issued photo identification and have registered to vote prior to the deadline in order to vote."

What's on the ballot

Several partisan candidates are on the May 3 ballot, including some in contested races for their respective party's nominations. Meanwhile, there are also those who choose to remain independent, at least publicly.

Candidates who qualify as independents will sail through the May 3 primary and move on to the final step: the County General Election late this summer. In fact, the names of independent candidates won't even appear on the May 3 ballot.

The May 3 election is the first Election Day on the calendar in 2022.

The two other elections are the Aug. 4 State Primary and County General Election, and the Nov. 8 State General and City of Clarksville Election.

Montgomery County Primary candidates

Here is a breakdown of the extensive ballot for the May 3 Montgomery County Primary:

Montgomery County Mayor

• Wes Golden is running against Wallace Redd for the Republican nomination.

• Jo Ellen "Jodi" O'Connor is running as an independent.

Montgomery County Sheriff

• John S. Fuson is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Mike Oliver is running as an independent.

Montgomery County Trustee

• Kimberly B. Wiggins is running as an independent.

Montgomery County Clerk

• Teresa Cottrell is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Montgomery County Register of Deeds

• Julie Chadwick Runyon is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk

• Wendy Davis is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Faye Rennell Hobson is running as an independent.

Circuit Court Judge Part I

• Adrienne G. Fry is running against John B. Holt for the Republican nomination.

Circuit Court Judge Part II

• Bill Goodman is running as an independent.

Circuit Court Judge Part III

• Joel Wallace is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Kimberly Turner is running as an independent.

Circuit Court Judge Part IV

• Robert T. Bateman is unopposed for the Republican nomination

Circuit Court Judge Part V

• Katy Olita is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Division I

• Ken Goble, Jr., is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Division II

• Eric Yow will face Reid Poland for the Republican nomination.

• Merriel Bullock-Neal is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

• James Bagby is running as an independent.

General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Division III

• Sharon Massey Grimes is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Division IV

• Tim Barnes is running as an independent.

Chancellor

• Ben Dean is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Laurence M. McMillan, Jr., is running as an independent.

District Attorney

• It's a three-way race for the Republican nomination between Robert Nash, Steve Powers and Neil Stauffer.

District Public Defender

• Roger Nell is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

County Commission District 1

• John M. Gannon is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

County Commission District 2

• Jason D. Knight is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• John (JM) Genis, Charles D. Keene and Dennis J. Potvin are running as independents.

County Commission District 3

• Joe Smith is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

County Commission District 4

• Ascension "Big Sarge" Lopez is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Rickey Ray is running as an independent.

County Commission District 5

• Rashidah A. Leverett is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

• Lori J. Mason is running as an independent.

County Commission District 6

• Michael Lankford is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Randy Allbert is running as an independent.

County Commission District 7

• Nathan Burkholder is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Tony Eldridge and Rocky Sickel are running as independents.

County Commission District 8

• Tangi C. Smith is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

County Commission District 9

• Jorge Padro is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

County Commission District 10

• Jeremiah Walker is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

County Commission District 11

• Christine S. McKinney is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

• Joe L. Creek is running as an independent.

County Commission District 12

• Carmelle Chandler is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

• Joey Dasinger is running as an independent.

County Commission District 13

• Walker Woodruff is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

County Commission District 14

• Billy Burgett is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

• Joshua Beal is running as an independent.

County Commission District 15

• David L. Harper is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

County Commission District 16

• Joshua Wikholm is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Lisa Prichard is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

County Commission District 17

• Sam Houston is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Chris Rasnic is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

County Commission District 18

• Kyong Suk Dawson is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Ryan Gallant is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

County Commission District 19

• William "Billy" Frye and Garland V. Johnson are running as independents.

County Commission District 20

• Autumn Simmons is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Kristen Artrip and Michael Walker are running as independents.

County Commission District 21

• Jerry Allbert and David Wayne Shelton are running as independents.

School Board District 1

• John Crespo is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Carol A. Berry is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

School Board District 3

• Janet M. Peterson is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Herbert A. Nelson is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

• Ambar Marquis is running as an independent.

School Board District 5

• Brad Morrow is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

• Jimmie M. Garland is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

School Board District 7

• Aron Maberry is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Ballot source: Montgomery County Election Commission. (Note: Candidates running as independents won't appear on the ballot until the Aug. 4 State Primary and County General Election.)

