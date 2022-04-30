ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita voters overwhelmingly approve jail millage renewal

By Scott Yoshonis, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago

Voters in Ouachita Parish overwhelmingly approved a millage renewal for the continued upkeep of the Ouachita Correctional Center they had rejected less than six months ago.

The renewal passed with 79% of the vote. Voters had previously voted down the 9.2-mill property tax, which funds operations and maintenance of the Ouachita Correctional Center, by a 56-44 margin on Nov. 13.

The renewed millage will raise an estimated $10.8 million per year for the 5-year period from 2022-26.

Police jury president: Ouachita jail tax renewal failure 'could very well bankrupt' parish

The Ouachita Correctional Center is owned by the Police Jury, which is required by law to provide a jail for Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

In other races, Alice Wallace was elected mayor of Winnsboro by a margin of 12 votes and incumbent Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson was ousted by challenger Markus Turner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0UyT_0fPUhAF200

Here are the complete results from the northeast Louisiana races in Saturday's election. They are complete but unofficial.

Franklin

Mayor, City of Winnsboro

  • Alice Wallace, Democrat: 886 votes, 50%
  • Johnny C. "Sonny" Dumas, Democrat: 874 votes, 50%

Chief of Police, Winnsboro

  • Tyrone Coleman, Democrat: 887 votes, 51%
  • Billy Joe Williams, Democrat: 859 votes, 49%

Sales and use tax renewal for the purpose of solid waste collection and disposal.

  • Yes: 1,407 votes, 65%
  • No: 765 votes, 35%

Millage renewal for the purpose of the purchasing, operating and maintaining of road equipment and for the purpose of salary adjustments for employees of the parish.

  • Yes: 1,358, 63%
  • No: 811 votes, 37%

Madison

Mayor, City of Tallulah

  • Charles Michael Finlayson, Democrat: 829 votes, 51%
  • Gloria Owens Hayden, Democrat: 810 votes, 49%

Council Member – District 2, City of Tallulah

  • Lisa D. Houston, Democrat: 194 votes, 59%
  • Martez Robinson, Democrat: 137 votes, 41%

Council Member – District 3, City of Tallulah

  • Carla Turner Harris, Democrat: 199 votes, 60%
  • Andrew Sims, Democrat: 130 votes, 40%

Ouachita

Millage renewal for the purpose of satisfying the statutory obligations of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury for the operation of the Ouachita Correctional Center.

  • Yes: 4,574 votes, 79%
  • No: 1,183 votes, 21%

Assessment of an annual service charge of not more than $45, plus a collection charge of $2.25, for the purpose of paying utility charges for road lighting and maintaining and operating road lighting facilities and equipment.

  • Yes: 24 votes, 100%
  • No: 0 votes, 0%

Richland

Chief of Police, Town of Rayville

  • Markus Turner, Democrat: 424 votes, 59%
  • Willie L. Robinson, Sr., Democrat: 296 votes, 41%

Tensas

Renewal of millage for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and supporting facilities and programs for the elderly in the parish through the Tensas Council on the Aging.

  • Yes: 310 votes, 84%
  • No: 61 votes, 16%

Renewal of millage for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating an enhanced 911 telephone system.

  • Yes: 291 votes, 80%
  • No: 74 votes, 20%

West Carroll

Sales and use tax for the purpose of providing additional funding for the Law Enforcement District.

  • Yes: 582 votes, 63%
  • No: 348 votes, 37%

