Kyrie Irving may be the most enigmatic player in the NBA. His ability to handle the rock may be historically elite. Call him the best dribbler in the history of the sport, and you’re not likely to receive much resistance. He leverages his handles to score on all three levels with tremendous efficiency. His layup package knows no bounds. He is one of the most skilled players we’ve ever seen.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO