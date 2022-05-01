ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield clear after crash

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, the scene is now clear and the road has reopened.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Woodpecker Road in Southern Chesterfield is currently closed due to a crash.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, the closure is between 5300 and 5323 Woodpecker Road.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS say the closure will be in place for “an extended period.” Drivers are asked to plan their trips accordingly.

