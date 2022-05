We are currently witnessing a state of college sports that we have never experienced before. At one point in time, players like Michigan’s “Fab Five” were so iconic that they inspired a movement of apparel and their likeness was used without them being able to profit off of it. Flash forward to now, thanks to the new NIL legislation college athletes have the opportunity to profit off of their likeness and use their stardom to their financial advantage.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO