The Miami Dolphins have a Josh Allen problem that fans don’t really want to admit. Allen has owned the Dolphins but Channing Tindall could fix that. Not to put too much pressure on a young 3rd round draft pick, but Tindall will have a big challenge ahead of him. Stop Josh Allen from running rampant across the field. Allen and other bigger QBs with running ability can slice and dice the Dolphins’ defense even when they are at their best.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO