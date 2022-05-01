ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Williamson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbiana; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER AND HANCOCK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits or have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...western Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Franklin County through 730 PM CDT At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntland, or 15 miles southeast of Fayetteville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winchester, Cowan, Huntland, Sewanee, Anderson, Lexie Crossroads, Beans Creek, Maxwell, St. Andrews and Belvidere. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Pierce, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brantley; Pierce; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...BRANTLEY AND EAST CENTRAL WARE COUNTIES At 732 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hickox, or near Nahunta, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nahunta, Hickox, Braganza, Raybon, Fort Mudge and Hortense. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hertford; Northampton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON AND WEST CENTRAL HERTFORD COUNTIES At 751 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conway, or near Chowan University, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Chowan University around 755 PM EDT. Murfreesboro around 800 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Milwaukee, Pendleton, Severn, Galatia and Falsons Old Tavern. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CUYAHOGA...CENTRAL MEDINA NORTHERN SUMMIT AND CENTRAL LORAIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Albany, Centennial, Woods Landing, and the higher terrain above 8500 feet of the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will reduce visibility to a mile or less at times. Travel could be very difficult. These hazardous conditions could impact those traveling from Laramie to Rawlins along Interstate 80.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clarendon and east central Orangeburg Counties through 815 PM EDT At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Hebron to near Santee State Park. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Vance, St. Paul, Foreston, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Davis Station and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 97 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Brantley, Clinch, Northeastern Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atkinson; Brantley; Clinch; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Western Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Pierce, Atkinson, central Brantley, Ware, Clinch and northwestern Charlton Counties through 830 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pearson to near Nahunta. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, penny size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Blackshear, Homerville, Pearson, Willacoochee, Nahunta, Argyle, Stephen Foster State Park, Du Pont and Boggy Bay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA

