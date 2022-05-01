ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Tornado Watch issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Burke; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Iredell; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Randolph; Rockingham; Rowan; Stokes; Surry; Vance; Wake; Warren; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 167 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE BURKE CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX IREDELL NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON RANDOLPH ROCKINGHAM ROWAN STOKES SURRY VANCE WAKE WARREN WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Sampson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SAMPSON AND SOUTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Franklin, Madison, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Delaware; Franklin; Madison; Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY, DELAWARE COUNTY, EASTERN CLARK COUNTY, MADISON COUNTY, AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTY THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Delaware to South Charleston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Columbus, Springfield, Dublin, Westerville, Delaware, Upper Arlington, Hilliard, Marysville, Worthington, London, Jefferson, Powell, Sunbury, Plain City, West Jefferson, South Charleston, Mechanicsburg, Ashley, Minerva Park and Choctaw Lake. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 55 and 96. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 77 and 80, and between mile markers 113 and 138. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clark; Fayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Clark, southeastern Bourbon, southeastern Nicholas and southeastern Fayette Counties through 815 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cadentown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds between 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Winchester around 755 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbiana; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER AND HANCOCK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits or have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...western Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Hertford; Northampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina West central Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rich Square, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rich Square around 730 PM EDT. Woodland around 740 PM EDT. Conway around 755 PM EDT. Murfreesboro and Chowan University around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Eagletown, Milwaukee, Pendleton, Potecasi, Menola, Lasker, Bryantown, Boones Crossroads, George and Severn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northwestern West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Taylor, Gilmer, Lewis, northeastern Braxton, northwestern Upshur, Tyler, northwestern Barbour and Harrison Counties through 830 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hundred to 7 miles west of Cedar Creek State Park. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Harrisville, Glenville, Middlebourne, Grantsville, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Salem, Pennsboro, Lumberport, West Union, Anmoore, Jackson Mill, Cedar Creek State Park and Stonewall Jackson. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 75 and 128. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 39 and 82. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyle, Casey, Lincoln, Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Lincoln; Marion; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Lincoln, southeastern Marion, northeastern Taylor, south central Boyle and northern Casey Counties through 800 PM EDT At 729 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Campbellsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Boyle, southeastern Marion, northeastern Taylor, west central Lincoln and northern Casey Counties, including the following locations Peytons Store, Bass, Milledgeville, Feathersburg, Parksville, Hustonville, Mount Salem, Forkland, Jacktown and Merrimac. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Monongalia, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern and northeastern West Virginia. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Marion; Monongalia; Preston The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Preston County in northeastern West Virginia Southeastern Marion County in northern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 756 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westover, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Morgantown, Fairmont, Westover, Kingwood, Star City, Winfield, Point Marion, Granville, Brookhaven, Cassville, Rivesville, and Reedsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pasco and northeastern Hillsborough Counties through 845 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Lake-Orient Park, or near Temple Terrace, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tampa, Temple Terrace, Lutz, Brandon, Greater Northdale, Palm River-Clair Mel, East Lake-Orient Park, Egypt Lake-Leto, Citrus Park, Greater Carrollwood, Riverview, Lake Magdalene, University, Pebble Creek, Keystone, West Park, Busch Gardens, University Of Tampa, Mango and New Tampa. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (4/30/22)

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois and highlights from wins by Monticello girls soccer and Mahomet-Seymour baseball. BASEBALL: Mahomet-Seymour 6, St. Bede Academy 5 IVC 15, Rantoul 0 Decatur Lutheran 12, MacArthur 2 Lincoln 16, Mt. Zion 5 Mattoon 4, Taylorville 0 SOFTBALL: Effingham 11, Robinson 6 Charleston 15, Robinson 1 IVC 8, Rantoul […]
MONTICELLO, IL

