Clayton Kershaw stands alone in the Los Angeles Dodgers record book, passing Don Sutton for most strikeouts in franchise history on Saturday. The first strikeout came 5,088 days ago, a blazing 95 mph fastball from a 20-year-old with a golden left arm. On Saturday night, before a sellout crowd of 52,600, that same pitcher, no longer just a kid but a 34-year-old future Hall of Famer, stood on the same mound at Dodger Stadium and made history for this iconic franchise.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO