Department of Justice challenges Alabama transgender bill

By Jess Grotjahn
 3 days ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) – The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging a recently signed Alabama law banning gender-affirming medication for transgender youth and includes criminal penalties for doctors who prescribe it.

The DOJ filed a complaint against Senate Bill 184 on Friday, alleging that the new law’s felony ban on providing certain medically necessary care to transgender minors violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

Man found shot dead in west Birmingham

The penalties for violating the law include up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000.

The Justice Department claims the bill discriminates against transgender youth by denying them access to certain forms of medically necessary care.

The department also asked the court to issue an immediate order to prevent the law from going into effect.

DanielBrenda Carr
2d ago

I'm sorry but there is NOTHING medically necessary about a pre-teen or youth of any age below the age of 18 needing to take hormone therapy such as testosterone boosters or estrogen blockers...it disturbes and corrupts the natural growing process of the human body whether it be male or female. Children base decisions off of feeling not fact and no parent in their right mind should support such a thing. Now once said child is of age and can make an informed and knowledgeable decision...then it becomes there choice. In the interim period...the parents can still be supportive and the child can see a therapist with no drugs involved. But in my thoughts to do otherwise is trying to play God...whether you believe in Him or not is irrelevant.

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
