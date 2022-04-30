Dupree elected Pineville mayor by 5 votes; $110M bond issue for Alexandria schools passes

Rich Dupree was elected Pineville mayor by just five votes Saturday, defeating James Rachal to replace longtime Mayor Clarence Fields.

Results for all races below are complete, but unofficial.

The race was tight the entire evening as precincts reported. The final result was a 50-50 tie, but Dupree got 1,320 votes to Rachal's 1,315.

The Rapides Parish School Board's $100 million bond issue for District 62 schools, those within Alexandria, passed by a wide margin.

With 53 precincts reporting, the bond issue passed with 2,663 (64%) yes votes to 1,511 (36%) no votes.

A parish-wide tax renewal for the Rapides Parish Library also passed by a comfortable margin. Yes votes numbered 6,683 (66%), while no votes were 3,203 (32%).

All but one of the tax propositions or renewals on the ballot passed, and two passed with 100% of the votes.

The District 57 school tax continuation failed by three votes.

Other results from Saturday's Rapides Parish ballot are:

A 10-year property tax renewal of 10.98 mills for Rapides Parish Police Jury Road District No. 9B: PASS - Yes: 188 (66%); No: 96 (34%).

- Yes: 188 (66%); No: 96 (34%). A 10-year property tax continuance of 22.57 mills for Fire Protection District No. 3 (Alpine): PASS - Yes: 354 (83%); No: 70 (17%).

- Yes: 354 (83%); No: 70 (17%). A 10-year property tax renewal of 41.66 mills for Fire Protection District No. 5 (Oak Hill): PASS - Yes: 240 (76%); No: 77 (24%).

- Yes: 240 (76%); No: 77 (24%). A 10-year property tax renewal of 26.04 mills for Fire Protection District No. 7 (Ruby Kolin): PASS - Yes: 148 (82%); No: 33 (18%)

- Yes: 148 (82%); No: 33 (18%) A 20-year, $1 million bond issue for Fire Protection District No. 9: PASS - Yes: 175 (80%); No: 43 (20%).

- Yes: 175 (80%); No: 43 (20%). A 10-year property tax continuance of 37.77 mills for Fire Protection District No. 11 (Spring Creek): PASS - Yes: 108 (92%); No: 10 (8%).

- Yes: 108 (92%); No: 10 (8%). A 10-year property tax continuance of 53.67 mills for Fire Protection District No. 11 (Spring Creek): PASS - Yes 34 (100%); No: 0.

A 10-year property tax renewal of 25 mills for Fire Protection District No. 15 (Taylor Hill): PASS - Yes: 26 (81%); No: 6 (19%).

- Yes: 26 (81%); No: 6 (19%). A 10-year property tax continuance of 15 mills for Fire Protection District No. 16 (Alfalfa): PASS - Yes: 12 (100%); No: 0.

- Yes: 12 (100%); No: 0. A 10-year property tax continuance of 3.08 mills for Rigolette School District No. 11: PASS - Yes: 1,095 (66%); No: 566 (34%).

- Yes: 1,095 (66%); No: 566 (34%). A 10-year property tax continuance of 3.26 mills for Cotile School District No. 22A: PASS - Yes: 239 (68%); No: 114 (32%).

- Yes: 239 (68%); No: 114 (32%). A 10-year property tax continuance of 4.88 mills for Lecompte-Lamourie-Woodworth School District No. 57: FAIL - Yes: 194 (50%); No: 197 (50%).

- Yes: 194 (50%); No: 197 (50%). A 10-year property tax continuance of 19.05 mills for Sixth Ward School District No. 58: PASS - Yes: 63 (68%); No: 30 (32%).

- Yes: 63 (68%); No: 30 (32%). A 10-year property tax continuance of 4.80 mills for Forest Hill-Cheneyville-Lecompte-Lamourie-Woodworth Consolidated School District No. 61: PASS - Yes: 306 (57%); No: 229 (43%).

- Yes: 306 (57%); No: 229 (43%). A new one-half of 1% sales and use tax in the town of Boyce to be collected in perpetuity: PASS - Yes: 70 (63%); No: 41 (37%).

