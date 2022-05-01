ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State's Daniel Hardy selected by Los Angeles Rams in seventh round of NFL Draft

By By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com
 3 days ago

The defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams selected former Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Hardy, the 235th overall pick, became the second Bobcat taken in this year’s draft, joining linebacker Troy Andersen, who the Atlanta Falcons selected in the second round Friday . This marks the first time multiple MSU players have been taken in the first seven rounds of a draft.

The last time MSU had more than one player selected in the same draft was 1976 , and this is the fourth time in program history. In 1976, three Bobcats were taken in the 11th round and later, as was the case with the three MSU players drafted in 1957 and the two selected in 1948. Wide receiver Sam McCullum joined MSU’s lone first-round pick, Bill Kollar, in the 1974 draft when he was chosen in the ninth round by the Minnesota Vikings.Hardy becomes the fifth Bobcat drafted by the Rams, joining back Bill Nelson (1948, 19th round), end John Lands (1959, fifth round), tackle Curt Farrier (1963, 10th round) and defensive tackle Wayne Hammond (1975, fifth round).

While Andersen looked like a potential NFL player as far back as his Big Sky freshman of the year season, Hardy’s pro prospects were much less certain.

Hardy starred in football and basketball at Valley Catholic High in Beaverton, Oregon, then went on to play linebacker at College of the Siskiyous in California. He transferred to MSU in 2018.

“I think if Daniel would have come back to us this fall and had the same season he had last year, he would have been a Pac-12 or SEC kind of player,” Siskiyous coach Charlie Roche told 406mtsports.com at the time .Hardy arrived in Bozeman at his current height of 6-foot-3 but weighing just 205 pounds. His game was raw too. Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, who also finished his MSU career this past season, said in November that “it was super easy” to block Hardy in 2018 because of his slight build and lack of pass rushing moves beyond turning the corner. Hardy mainly played on special teams that season and finished with five total tackles and half a sack.

Hardy added some strength and versatility to his game in 2019. He recorded 18 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks as a “Sam” linebacker.COVID-19 prompted MSU to cancel the 2020 season, and head coach Jeff Choate left to become Texas’ co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in early 2021. Brent Vigen replaced him and, with new defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, changed the defensive scheme to a 4-2-5. Hardy’s position changed with it. He moved from a stand-up linebacker to a hand-in-the-ground defensive end, primarily on the left side.Hardy bulked up to about 240 pounds and added a bunch of pass-rushing moves to his arsenal during his second year in the program. The results: 77 tackles, 24 1/2 tackles for loss (third-most in MSU history), 16 1/2 sacks (fourth-most), an All-Big Sky first-team honor and two All-American second-team selections. Vigen called him the team’s best kickoff coverage player, as Hardy demonstrated with several stadium-rattling hits.

Hardy played one of the biggest roles in MSU’s run to the Football Championship Subdivision title game, recording two sacks apiece in the quarterfinal win over Sam Houston and the semifinal win over South Dakota State. He finished with six tackles and a TFL in the 38-10 FCS championship loss to North Dakota State. The main offensive lineman Hardy went up against in that game was Cordell Volson, who the Cincinnati Bengals drafted in the fourth round, 99 picks before Hardy.

