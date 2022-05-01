ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Boys Lax Wins in OT

By iBerkshires.com Sports
iBerkshires.com
 3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Cam Bencivenga scored in overtime to give the Pittsfield boys lacrosse...

www.iberkshires.com

The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, May 3

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Gabriela Rocha-Medeiros pitched another gem, striking out 14 while allowing one hit with one walk and no runs. It was her second straight shutout of the season. She also went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. Olivia Couto went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs while Sydney Merusi was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Jolie Ferro, Holly Perdigao and Cassidy Saucier added two hits apiece. The Blue Devils (8-4, 4-1 SCC) host Wareham on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Blade

Mud Hens' game against Worcester postponed

The Toledo Mud Hens’ game against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 11:05 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for Thursday’s originally scheduled game was scheduled for 11:05 a.m. as part of the team’s school education day promotion.
TOLEDO, OH

