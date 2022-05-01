Polumbo, Mounties Roll over Granby

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Gabriela Rocha-Medeiros pitched another gem, striking out 14 while allowing one hit with one walk and no runs. It was her second straight shutout of the season. She also went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. Olivia Couto went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs while Sydney Merusi was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Jolie Ferro, Holly Perdigao and Cassidy Saucier added two hits apiece. The Blue Devils (8-4, 4-1 SCC) host Wareham on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 HOUR AGO