Granby, MA

Polumbo, Mounties Roll over Granby

By iBerkshires.com Sports
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Sarah Polumbo scored nine goals Friday to lead the Mount Greylock girls lacrosse...

The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, May 3

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Gabriela Rocha-Medeiros pitched another gem, striking out 14 while allowing one hit with one walk and no runs. It was her second straight shutout of the season. She also went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. Olivia Couto went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs while Sydney Merusi was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Jolie Ferro, Holly Perdigao and Cassidy Saucier added two hits apiece. The Blue Devils (8-4, 4-1 SCC) host Wareham on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Williamstown, MA
Journal Inquirer

Manchester, Cycenas-Heimer blank Glastonbury

The Glastonbury High baseball team has struggled the last two weeks and Manchester senior pitcher Mason Cycenas-Heimer made sure that trend continued Monday. Cycenas-Heimer fired a five-hitter as the Red Hawks blanked the Guardians 9-0 in a CCC interdivisional game at Riverfront Park in Glastonbury. He walked one and struck out nine to improve his record to 5-0.
GLASTONBURY, CT

