Bye, Providence sunflowers: 10,000 Suns not returning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten Thousand Suns, the public art installation of sunflowers set against Providence’s skyline, will not be returning to city this year.

In a Facebook post , 10,000 Suns said they were sad to announce the sunflowers would not be returning, saying the land where the flowers normally grow was bought by a Boston developer. The post said the land will be turned into a mixed-use apartment building.

The flowers first made their appearance in 2016. In the post 10,000 Suns said, “Over the past six years the project grew into an iconic and hopeful image for the city. For me, the countless interactions and friendships that were formed with participants and passer-buyers is something that I will always cherish.”

The land where the sunflowers once grew is part of the Providence Innovation & Design District. According to their website , an oversight Commission was created to supervise the sale, marketing and redevelopment of the land in the area.

For more information on what will happen to the land where the sunflowers once grew and development plans for the surrounding area you can visit the district’s website here .

