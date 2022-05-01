ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

13-Year-Old Florida boy runs for fallen Joplin officers

By Bronte Sorotsky
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43C74X_0fPUd1xE00

JOPLIN, Mo.–At only thirteen years old, Zechariah Cartledge is already making a difference in the world. One mile, at a time.

“I started running a mile whenever a police officer or a firefighter passes away across the United States. I’ve been doing that ever since the start 2019. And over time, we’ve raised more money and became a nonprofit, we also give monthly $10,000 checks to injured first responders.”

The Winter Springs resident runs for our first responder heroes, who have fallen or were injured in the line of duty, and was invited to Joplin’s Guns and Hoses event.

Before the event started, he ran one mile in honor of every fallen first responder in the Joplin area.

Cartledge says was inspired to do this at a young age.

“I went to this specific 5k called the “tunnel to towers 5k.” They do 5k’s all across the nation for 9/11 first responders. I was inspired enough by that run to raise money for them. And during the 2018 year when I was about nine years old I raised at the end of 2018, $100,000 thousand dollars for tunnels to towers…knowing that we had all these donations in and knowing that I already raised so much for this one organization, I wanted to branch off and start my own organization.”

This is how “Running 4 Heroes”, was formed. Now, the non-profit honors fallen heroes while Cartledge runs, carrying a flag in their honor.

The thirteen-year-old balances his life as a kid, as a good student, and as a runner for heroes every month.

“So on a weekday, usually I wake up, I do school like a normal kid, and then I have about 2 hours in between once I get home. Usually, I do notes for the families I run for, and then that evening, around six or seven p.m., I go out and do 1 to 3 miles in honor of first responders, if there’s not a need to run then don’t have to run. and then obviously on the weekends, two out of four times on average every single month. And on the weekends, I will fly out and go to an amazing event like this.”

Once, he turns eighteen, Cartledge will legally become the founder of “Running 4 heroes”, and plans to pass on the responsibility of running to another eager young kid.

If anyone would like to donate, you can go to Running4heroes.org

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

Body of 93-year-old Florida woman found in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — The body of a 93-year-pld South Florida woman was found inside a freezer in her garage during a Thursday welfare check initiated by neighbors, according to police. Officers with the Sebastian Police Department responded to the Paddock Street home after multiple neighbors, concerned about the well-being...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, MO
City
Joplin, MO
State
Florida State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy