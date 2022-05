The Nokomis Warrior's Baseball Team was too much for the Waterville Panthers on Monday, May 2nd winning 10-3, thanks to a 6-run 4th inning. Nokomis had 13 hits on the afternoon. Owen Upton, batting leadoff was 2-2 with a homer and double, driving in 2 runs. Cody Chretien and Mike Scharf each had 2 hits. Mason Hopkins had a single and double and drove in 3 runs. Grady Hartsgrove and Connor Sides each had a double. Jordan Hawthorne, Marten Dunn and Jacob Neumayer each had a single.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO