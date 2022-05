Calcasieu Parish voters overwhelmingly approved four property tax renewals on Saturday, according to complete, yet unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website. A 10-mill, 10-year property tax renewal for the Community Center and Playground District 4 of Ward 1 received 449 yes votes, or 60 percent, and 305 no votes, or 40 percent. The renewal will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, and will generate $984,643 annually for construction and maintenance work within the district.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO