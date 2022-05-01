ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Young homers, Lions walk it off in extras to sweep Newman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Missouri Southern wins game one 2-1. Tori Frazier hits a two-run double in the fifth to take the...

whiterivernow.com

Lyon baseball: Scots earn AMC title with win over Hannibal-LaGrange

The Lyon College Scots baseball team punched their ticket to the American Midwest Conference post-season tournament as the number one seeded team after defeating the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans 13-1 in seven innings on Friday afternoon to claim the outright AMC regular season championship. The Scots, 33-19, earned the title by sweeping...
HANNIBAL, MO
Laclede Record

LHS scores two runs in final inning to beat Bolivar

The Lebanon High School baseball team played the role of the comeback kids on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Bolivar Liberators (9-4 overall, 3-4 Ozark Conference) 4-3 at Oley Scott Field. Entering the final inning trailing 3-2, Lebanon (8-10 overall, 5-2 Ozark Conference) got a leadoff single from senior Peyton Mitchell. Senior Bennett Schnitzer wasted no time with a roped double down the left field line to move Mitchell to third with no outs. Senior Collin Wilson delivered a SAC fly to bring home Mitchell before sophomore Hoyt Honey came in clutch with the game-winning RBI, scoring Wyatt Carr on a SAC fly to right field. “This win feels good for a variety of reasons,” head coach Dustin Young said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
BOLIVAR, MO
KXII.com

Three ‘Roos earn All-Conference Honors

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (KXII) -Austin College Softball had several athletes earn All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Honors. Former Collinsville Carrie Johnson and Bonham alum Joli Kirkpatrick earned 2nd team All-Conference. Prairiland’s Lizzy Preston was named All-Conference Honorable Mention. Johnson led the team with a .367 batting average. Kirkpatrick finished with 15-RBI’s...
SHERMAN, TX
KHBS

Scare at Rogers softball game

ROGERS, Ark. — What witnesses say sounded like gunfire turned a girls' softball game into a scene of terror Sunday night in a game between Springdale and Siloam Springs 9- and 10-year-olds. "I noticed prior to what happened on the field, I heard something way, way north — a...
ROGERS, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sarcoxie High School Archers return home National Champions; Trip educational opportunity for student athletes

SARCOXIE, Mo. — In recent years the Sarcoxie Archery Team and Individual Archers have been bringing home State and National awards. This last week they have competed in the Western National Tournament near Salt Lake City in Utah.  Monday evening the town welcome their Archers home, “Western National Champions in both 3D & BULLSEYE.  5 podium finishers.” — SARCOXIE ARCHERY TEAM...
SARCOXIE, MO
WTAJ

Memorial hockey game in Johnstown to honor teen who died in 2007

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A memorial fundraiser hockey game is set to take place at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown to honor the life of a teenage hockey fan. The 15th Annual Brad Wess Memorial Hockey Scholarship Showcase is scheduled for Friday, May 6 and will feature high school seniors from local teams […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

