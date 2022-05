LAKEVILLE — It was a first and last kind of a day for Damon Smead in Old Rochester's 7-6 come-from-behind South Coast Conference baseball win over Apponequet on Monday. A senior third baseman, Snead knocked in what proved to be the winning run with a one-out double down the right-field line in the top of the seventh inning, and he caught a pop fly for the final out of the game.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO