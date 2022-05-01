ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns UDFA tracker: More rookies heading to Cleveland

By Camryn Justice
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns added nine rookies to the roster in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing all three phases of the game. Still, more additions are to come with the Browns switching gears to focus on the undrafted free agent market.

Here's who the Browns are bringing in after the draft:

Roderick Perry II, DT, Illinois
The 6'2", 315-pound defensive lineman earned PFF All-Big Ten honorable mention last season, playing in 11 games with eight starts and recording 26 tackles, three for loss, with two sacks and a pass breakup.

Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State
The 5'9", 175-pound defensive back was an East-West Shrine Bowl pick and first-team All-Sun Belt selection last season, starting in all nine games, posting 26 tackles and five pass breakups. Jolly allowed just 19 receptions and no touchdowns while being targeted 40 times.

Brock Hoffman, C, Virginia Tech
The 6'3", 310-pound offensive lineman played 12 games last season with the Hokies, starting in 11 games—10 at center and one at left guard—and earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Mike Harley Jr., WR, Miami
The 5'11", 180-pound receiver ended his time in Miami as the program's all-time receptions leader, bringing in 57 catches for 543 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Travell Harris, WR, Washington State
The 5'9", 185-pound receiver caught 76 passes for 814 yards and nine touchdowns, named to the Preseason all-Pac-12 third team and Preseason All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

Zaire Mitchell, TE, Florida Atlantic
The 6'5", 267-pound tight end caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown as a graduate student. He transferred to the school from Notre Dame, where he had caught 90 passes for 1,206 yards in his four seasons.

Silas Kelly, LB, Coastal Carolina
The 6'4", 230-pound linebacker was named to the 2021 All-Sun Belt first team last season, playing in 13 games and recording 110 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

Ben Petrula, OL, Boston College
The 6'5", 314-pound lineman started all 11 games last season at right tackle, helping his team notch 1,119 rushing yards. He also played center his freshman year.

Glen Logan, DT, LSU
The 6'5", 303-pound defensive tackle was a four-year starter for the Tigers, including on the 2019 national championship team. Last season, Logan notched 110 total tackles, 10 for loss, with seven sacks.

Isaiah Weston, WR, UNI
The 6'3", 214 pound receiver ran a 4.42 at the combine this year with a 40-inch vertical and 135 broad jump. Last season, Weston started in all 12 games with 37 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns.

D'Anthony Bell, S, West Florida
The 6'2", 205-pound safety started in all 15 games last season, notching 77 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups and four fumble recoveries.

Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State
The 5'11", 180-pound quarterback who has worked out with Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson, threw 132-for-222 for 1,792 yards and 14 touchdowns last season with four interceptions while rushing for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries.

Malik Smith, tight end
The Cleveland native and Fisk University basketball player turned tight end accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Browns. He's a Cleveland Heights High School grad and his brother, Ohio State edge rusher Tyreke Smith, was drafted by the Seahawks Saturday.

Check back for updates as more signings take place.

