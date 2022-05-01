Queen’s walk off single lifts Joplin past Carthage

When I moved to the Sedalia-Warrensburg area I wasn't that unfamiliar with Missouri. I knew Mizzou was the big University in Columbia. I knew the Royals played Kauffman Stadium and the Chiefs next door at Arrowhead Stadium. I knew President Harry Truman was from Independence and you could tour his family home. I knew the cities of Kansas City Missouri and Kansas City Kansas were next door to each other. And I knew Kansas City was known for BBQ and Jazz.

