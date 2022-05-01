Queen’s walk off single lifts Joplin past Carthage

KANSAS (KSNW) – Severe storms hit Kansas beginning Thursday night and continue to damage the state. Many areas saw hail and damaging winds, some saw damaging tornados. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has even issued a State of Emergency Disaster Declaration for the state just before 9 p.m., activating the disaster response and recovery portions of […]
Missouri athletics' Come Home Tour stayed put in Columbia on Sunday. The department hosted a rally outside of the Hearnes Center, the seventh of 22 total stops around the state and country. The next stop is in Dallas on Wednesday, with a stop in Chicago on Thursday. On Sunday, football...
When I moved to the Sedalia-Warrensburg area I wasn't that unfamiliar with Missouri. I knew Mizzou was the big University in Columbia. I knew the Royals played Kauffman Stadium and the Chiefs next door at Arrowhead Stadium. I knew President Harry Truman was from Independence and you could tour his family home. I knew the cities of Kansas City Missouri and Kansas City Kansas were next door to each other. And I knew Kansas City was known for BBQ and Jazz.
El Paso High senior swimmer Brayden Goeldern has realized his dream of swimming at the Division I level. After a successful high school career, Goeldner will swim for Missouri State University. “I’ve always wanted to be among the best and swim at a high level,” Goeldner said. “Missouri State is...
By Cody Thorn With about a month left in the baseball season in Missouri, we have started looking at some of the top players throughout the state. After starting with catchers, we move to the mound and the top right-handed pitchers. There are hundreds of outstanding hurlers in the ...
ROGERS, Ark. — What witnesses say sounded like gunfire turned a girls' softball game into a scene of terror Sunday night in a game between Springdale and Siloam Springs 9- and 10-year-olds. "I noticed prior to what happened on the field, I heard something way, way north — a...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods fell in their regular-season finale and dropped the series to Pittsburg State with a 13-2 loss on Sunday. The Ichabods will be the No. 5 seed in the MIAA Tournament next week and will head to the No. 4 seed Central Oklahoma for a best-two-of-three quarterfinal series in Edmond, Okla. May 6-8.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury University is mourning the death of former basketball coach and athletics director Bill Harding. Harding passed away Monday at the age of 89. Bill Harding was a Nixa native and arrived on Drury’s campus in 1950. He played four years for A.L. Weiser. After graduating, Harding coached at Nixa, Buffalo and Parkview High […]
It began with a simple question that has a complicated answer. Are there alligators in Missouri? The answer is yes, but also no. I'll attempt to explain with a flashback to a real alligator encounter that happened in Missouri as recently as last summer. Untamed Animals has a fun discussion...
