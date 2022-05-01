Daniel Hardy

The New York Giants bolstered their pass rush on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting former Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Throughout his final season at Oregon, Thibodeaux was projected to be a top-three pick in this year’s draft, so for the Giants to select him with the No. 5 overall pick can be considered as quite a gift to them.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO