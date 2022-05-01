ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Why Australian airlines are refusing to let pets travel in the cabin with their owners - even though they're allowed to under new aviation laws

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Australian pets won't be raking up their own air miles anytime soon despite changes to aviation regulations allowing them to fly inside plane cabins with their owners.

Last December, Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) changed its regulations to allow pets to sit with their owners in the passenger cabin - if the airline allowed it.

Back when the issue was first up for debate in July, 2021, Virgin was the only airline that said it was considering the pets' upgrade from cargo to cabin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHGsZ_0fPUcKkP00
Last December Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) changed its regulations to allow pets to sit with their owners in the passenger cabin, if the airline allowed it

However, it's been six months, and none of Australia's three major airlines - Qantas, Virgin, and Jetstar - have shown signs of changing their pet policies.

At the time of discussion CASA spokesman Peter Gibson said it would be up to the airlines to ensure pets and people were travelling safely together on flights.

'If they're going to do it, they're going to have to do it safely, and they'll have to show us how they're going to be able to do it safely,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CB0f_0fPUcKkP00
None of Australia's three major airlines - Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin - have shown they will implement new laws and allow pets to fly in the passenger cabin with their owners

Public opinion has remained divided on the subject, with some travellers keen to bring their furry family members along while others are concerned about allergies and aggressive behaviour.

Mr Gibson told ABC the CASA's updated regulations were too broad for airlines to uniformly implement.

'It just talks about animals — so theoretically, it could be a boa constrictor,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOgMo_0fPUcKkP00
Dogs and cats that weigh less than 6kg are already allowed to fly in the passenger cabin in several European countries

'At a serious level, you've got people who can be highly allergic to animals, so you've got to take that into account.

'Some people get bad asthma, so that's a serious issue. Other people just get freaked out by snakes.'

In order for airlines to meet safety regulations and introduce pets in cabins, they would need to ensure pets do not block cabin aisles or exit rows.

The airlines would also need to have procedures in place so that the pets can be properly restrained during an emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuTiI_0fPUcKkP00
Airlines could require small pets to remain in a carrier or on their owners lap throughout the flight if allowed inside the passenger cabin

This could mean small pets would be required to sit on the passenger's lap or remain in a carrier throughout the flight, while bigger pets could need a whole extra seat of their own.

Service dogs are currently required to have a 'moisture absorbent mat' during cabin flights so it's likely airlines would choose the mats to also address other animals' bathroom needs.

Several European countries already allow cats and dogs that weigh less than 6kg to fly in the passenger cabin.

However Mr Gibson said it seems airlines aren't 'bothered' to go to the effort of creating new procedures just so pets can have a more luxurious ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agITC_0fPUcKkP00
Airlines would be res;onsible for creating safety procedures for pet cabin travel including addressing bathroom needs and restraints in emergency situations

All three major airlines currently allow service dogs - including guide dogs, hearing dogs, and assistance dogs - to fly in the passenger cabin.

Service dogs must adhere to a series of restrictions while flying that include wearing a harness, holding the proper qualifications for flying, and remaining restrained during the flight.

However emotional support dogs are still up for debate, with Virgin allowing them in the cabin on flights to and from the US while Jetstar confines them to cargo.

AIRLINES CURRENT RULES FOR TRAVELLING WITH PETS

Virgin

Virgin only allows cats and dogs under 65kg (including the weight of their carry crate) to travel in cargo.

Qantas

Qantas allows a broad range of animals to travel in cargo including cats, dogs, guinea pigs, rabbits, some domestic fish, and domestic birds

Jetstar

Jetstar redirects customers looking to travel with pets to Qantas, saying it 'is not equipped' to transport animals

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Gibson
The Charleston Press

Pilot was forced to make a U-turn midflight and return to the airport to remove first-class passenger because she didn’t comply with the airline policies, newly released video shows new details about the incident

Wearing face mask during flight and on airports was one of the last pandemic measures that was officially cancelled on April 18. According to a federal judge ruling, it is no longer compulsory to wear a mask during flights and inside airports, but travelers remain strongly encouraged to wear face masks or face coverings and keep everyone as safe as possible including the airline workers. Up until the latest ruling, airports and airlines strictly enforced all the pandemic measures, a two-year-long period in which a record number of incidents on flights was recorded mostly due to face mask related policies.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Airlines#Service Dogs#Traveler#Casa#Major Airlines Qantas#Abc
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

350K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy