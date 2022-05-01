ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Former Center Grove star Russ Yeast picked by Rams in NFL draft

WTHR
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Russ Yeast made history on Saturday as the first Center Grove High School graduate to be drafted into the NFL. Yeast was selected by Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams with the 253rd overall pick in the NFL draft...

