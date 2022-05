FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the war in Ukraine continues, help is still pouring in from across the world, including here in the Central Valley. A group of firefighters, including one from Visalia, went to Ukraine to help first responders. Visalia local Derrick Rolfo has spent the past three weeks on the ground in Ukraine. […]

VISALIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO