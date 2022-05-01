Aurora camping ban takes effect

Two skiers triggered a half-mile wide avalanche on Bald Mountain, east of Breckenridge, on Tuesday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. "First skier intentionally cut the top of the slope, triggering a windslab beneath the cornice about 50 feet wide. Skier was able to get off the slab after about 3 seconds by skiing to a predetermined safe zone to the right, away from the gut. He was not caught. That slab stepped down 3-4 feet to a deeper weak layer roughly 200 vertical feet below our entry. The gut of the chute ran fully from there but still was isolated to the gut," a report made by the skiers said.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO