At Least One Dead in Blythe Big Rig Crash

A woman lost her life on Sunday after her sedan collided with a big rig on the 60 freeway in Diamond Bar early Sunday morning. The crash occurred a little after 6 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, at the Grand Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.Paramedics were dispatched to the location at 6:06 a.m. but transported no one to any hospitals, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. A Sigalert was issued at 6:27 a.m., shutting down all eastbound lanes of the 60 freeway except the carpool lane, as well as the connector road from the eastbound 60 Freeway to the southbound 57 Freeway. The Sigalert was canceled at 12:24 p.m.

DIAMOND BAR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO