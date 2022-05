The Cowboys made news in the offseason by trading away number one wide receiver Amari Cooper. They added James Washington in free agency, but there was still a glaring need at the position. That thirst may have been quenched with the selection of South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert with the 88th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Cowboys admitted they considered taking him at No. 56 in the second round, but gambled to wait on their next pass.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO