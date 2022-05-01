ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cudahy, CA

Man, 41, Missing from Cudahy

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

A search was underway in and around Cudahy for a 41-year-old Los Angeles man last seen there. Sergio San Juan, also known as Sergio...

mynewsla.com

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
HeySoCal

LASD locates mother of boy found at homeless encampment

Authorities Friday announced they have located the mother of a boy who had been found in a Paramount homeless encampment. The boy, who had been tentatively identified by authorities as Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. Thursday with a man at the encampment at the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find the parents.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LASD: Son stabbed mother in Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy is wanted by law enforcement after allegedly stabbing his mother inside their Lancaster home Saturday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Gadsden Avenue around 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the unidentified teen. The teen’s mother told law enforcement that the 17-year-old made lewd gestures […]
KTLA

2 killed in South L.A. crash involving group of street racers

Two people were killed early Saturday morning after their vehicle crashed into a pole on a South Los Angeles freeway, California Highway Patrol investigators said. The vehicle is believed to have been traveling in a group of illegal street racers when the crash happened, CHP said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. on the […]
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Melrose District

Residents and patrons in the Melrose District stumbled upon a stunning sight early Saturday morning. A man slumped over in his vehicle, dead, after suffering a fatal gun shot wound. Officers responding at about 6:20 a.m. to a radio call of a possible murder in the area of North Orange Grove and Melrose avenues found the victim down inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported."We really need help. Any images that help us understand what happened out here very helpful," Lt. John Radke of LAPD's West Bureau Homicide said.Arriving paramedics pronounced the 22-year-old...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Jadelynn Kwok and a 24-year-old man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Compton (Compton, CA)

18-year-old Jadelynn Kwok and a 24-year-old man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Jadelynn Kwok, from El Monte, as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle accident on Saturday in the Compton area that also killed a 24-year-old Huntington Beach man. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway west of Acacia Avenue at 12:37 a.m. [...]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Bicyclist killed in crash with car in Tujunga Canyons

A bicyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle in Tujunga Canyons Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and it took place in the 21500 block of Sand Canyon Road, said Officer Brandt of the California Highway Patrol. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two killed in crash on 91 freeway near Wilmington Blvd

Two people were killed in a suspected street racing crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in the Compton area at Wilmington Boulevard.A 911 call was received about a crash on the eastbound 91, west of Acacia Avenue, at 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. When CHP arrived to the scene, first responders discovered a vehicle wrapped around a pole. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters pronounced the two occupants deceased at the scene.The CHP said the ensuing investigation revealed that the parties were traveling in a group of street racers on the eastbound freeway when a Honda struck the left side of a Toyota 4 Runner, sending the Toyota into the right dirt shoulder, where it struck a pole.The Toyota's driver, a 24-year-old Huntington Beach man, and his passenger, and 18-year-old El Monte woman, were killed.The Honda fled the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Officer A. Phillipson at the CHP's South Los Angeles area office at 424-551-4000.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Student assaulted while studying on campus at USC; suspect apprehended

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault that occurred on the USC campus late Saturday. Just before 11 p.m., LAPD officers responded to the campus in the 3600 block of Watt Way where the victim told police he was attacked. The student says he had been studying on campus at the time of the attack. According to the university, the attack happened near the Vivian Hall of Engineering courtyard. It was then that the student felt a sharp object pressed against his neck and managed to push the suspect's hand and object away. In the process, the student's right hand...
LOS ANGELES, CA

