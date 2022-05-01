SDSU’s NFL numbers grow by at least nine

Some recruit and conference numbers from the 2022 NFL Draft, encompassing all seven rounds, plus an All-Undrafted Team that would be quite formidable. + There were 262 draftees this year. The recruiting breakdown: 107 were three-star prospects, 82 were four-star recruits, 42 were unranked, 20 were five-star prospects and 11 were two-star recruits. That means there were a combined 102 four- and five-star prospects – or 39 percent. That’s roughly the same percentage as three-star prospects (41 percent). Some context: FBS schools generally have signed about 2,800 players each year (that number seems likely to go down a bit, considering the importance of the transfer portal in roster management the past two seasons). There generally are about 32 five-star prospects annually, meaning less than 1.5 percent of the players signed annually are five-star guys. Generally, there are about 350 or so four-star prospects annually, which means the great bulk of players who sign with colleges each season — about 85 percent — are two- or three-star recruits.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO