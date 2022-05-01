ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute honors Holocaust survivor Eva Kor for past Indy 500 role

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMU9o_0fPUZ8CT00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Honoring her for her past role as an Indianapolis 500 Grand Marshal, Holocaust survivor Eva Kor was honored in Terre Haute Saturday. Her son Alex was at the gathering held inside Candles Holocaust Museum to share some history on why his mother was chosen as the 2017 Grand Marshal.

Her impact and message of forgiveness were big talking points for the event. Alex says it’s always great to see events so his mother’s legacy lives on.

Pit concerns dissipate as IndyCar drivers crank up speed

“It means a lot to me that people are still talking about my mother, and that this type of event allows people to remember really good times,” he said.

Race souvenirs such as flags, a milk bottle and a brick were all donated to the museum to honor Eva’s time as the Grand Marshal. Kor lived the final 59 years of her life in Terre Haute.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Hometown hero honored with historical marker

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) He quit school at 15 and almost lost his life fighting in World War I. Now, Aaron Richard Fisher has been immortalized in his Gibson County town. Lyles Station Historical School and Museum unveiled a historical marker to honor him this afternoon. Fisher was born on a farm in Lyles Station, […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Pee bottles regularly thrown at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Bottles full of pee have been thrown at a local business regularly, and now police are getting involved. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to the Nail Studio on Green River Road Tuesday morning for a general complaint. Employees claim somebody has been throwing urine bottles at the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in fatal Spencer County crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning. ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WTHI

A brand new park is now officially open in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community welcomed a brand new park to the area this weekend. Ruble Park is located just West of Ivy Tech Community College. The park has more than 800 acres worth of nature trails for people of all ages to enjoy!. Ruble Park...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#The Grand Marshal#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Industrial equipment slid into the river

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A large piece of industrial equipment has slid into the Ohio River on the Henderson Riverfront. The Henderson Road Department was trying to remove some silt in preparation for a riverboat to arrive, but their usual vehicle they use for silt removal was unavailable. Because of that, the Henderson Road Department […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Angel Mounds seeks public help to identify riders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Do you recognize the individuals pictured below? If you do, Angel Mounds could use your help. The state historic site posted on social media Sunday evening looking to identify the riders. Angel Mounds says the individuals have been riding motorized vehicles on their hiking/mountain biking trails. According to a spokesperson, all […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Gary man convicted in 2020 slayings of 2 teenage boys

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man was sentenced to 130 years in prison Friday after being convicted in the 2020 killings of two teenage boys found shot to death in a northwest Indiana home. A Lake County jury found 37-year-old Alvino Amaya, 37, guilty of two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement […]
GARY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Shots fired at local bar and grill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were dispatched to Bud’s Rocking Country Bar and Grill about 2:30 a.m. during the morning of April 30 for a shots fired call. Police say they found multiple shell casings near the south exit of the parking lot. Investigators discovered a group of men were kicked out of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy