Terre Haute honors Holocaust survivor Eva Kor for past Indy 500 role

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Honoring her for her past role as an Indianapolis 500 Grand Marshal, Holocaust survivor Eva Kor was honored in Terre Haute Saturday. Her son Alex was at the gathering held inside Candles Holocaust Museum to share some history on why his mother was chosen as the 2017 Grand Marshal.

Her impact and message of forgiveness were big talking points for the event. Alex says it’s always great to see events so his mother’s legacy lives on.

“It means a lot to me that people are still talking about my mother, and that this type of event allows people to remember really good times,” he said.

Race souvenirs such as flags, a milk bottle and a brick were all donated to the museum to honor Eva’s time as the Grand Marshal. Kor lived the final 59 years of her life in Terre Haute.

