Clemson falls at #10 Louisville 10-8

By Todd Summers
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, KY. (Clemson SID) – No. 10 Louisville scored multiple runs in four different innings in its 10-8 victory over Clemson at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 30-12 overall and 13-7 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 28-16 overall and 6-13 in ACC play.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of first inning on Blake Wright’s run-scoring single and Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the first inning, the Cardinals took advantage of two hit-by-pitches and two walks to score two runs. Bryar Hawkins belted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the top of the second inning, but the Cardinals responded again in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good on Jack Payton’s two-run double, then they added two more runs in the frame.

After Louisville manufactured two runs in the fourth inning to build an 8-3 lead, Clemson scored three runs in the fifth inning on Max Wagner’s two-run double and Caden Grice’s two-out, run-scoring single. In the top of the seventh inning, Jonathan French hit a deep drive to center field, but Levi Usher robbed him of a game-tying long ball. Then Louisville scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after a two-out flyball fell safely near an outfielder. Corbitt blasted a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the ninth inning.

Wagner led the Tigers by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and two walks to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Louisville reliever Tate Kuehner (5-3) earned the win, as he allowed two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Geoffrey Gilbert (3-3) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

