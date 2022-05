Not content to have just one Penn State defensive lineman on its roster from the recent draft class, the Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo. Tangelo was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons over the weekend after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Falcons signed Tangleo to a contract valued at $55,0000. Former Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo is signing with the #Falcons on a deal that includes $55,000 guaranteed, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022 Tangelo joins his fellow Penn State...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO