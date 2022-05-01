ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Man wounded in Denver shooting

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a man was shot and wounded Saturday night in Denver.

It happened at East 20th Avenue and North Pennsylvania Street, according to the Denver Police Department. The department tweeted about the incident at 8:12 p.m.

A FOX31 crew found the scene at Benedict Fountain Park, where clothes and shoes were strewn about the area,

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital. Officers were working to develop suspect information.

