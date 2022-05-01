Motorcyclist killed in Niagara Falls Blvd. collision

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead following a collision in Niagara Falls Saturday night.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 71st Street in Niagara Falls around 8:15 p.m. Niagara Falls Police said a motorcyclist was headed east on Niagara Falls Boulevard when he was struck by a westbound car that was making a left turn onto 71st Street.

The motorcyclist, 20-year-old Tonawanda resident Westley Quintern, was taken to ECMC, where he died the next day. The other driver was uninjured.

Photos from the scene sent to News 4 by a viewer show the motorcycle on the ground and damage to the front bumper of the car. A local fire unit and Niagara Falls Police Crash Management responded to the scene.

