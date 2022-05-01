Female pedestrian dies after traffic collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One female pedestrian is dead after a traffic collision Saturday evening in San Jose, police announced on Twitter . It happened in the area of Capitol Avenue near Highway 680.

Police said the crash happened around 6:36 p.m. The driver remained after the scene after the crash to attend to the incident.

This is San Jose’s 28th traffic fatality of 2022, according to police. There have been at least 30 victims, and Saturday’s pedestrian victim is the city’s 17th of the year.

The identity of the victim was not released by authorities. Further details will be released once they are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.