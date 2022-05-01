Salt Fork State Park Host Annual Bigfoot Conference

Steven E. Buck passed away on April 30, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. He was 71. Steven was born on April 11, 1951, to Samuel Buck and Joan Belt Buck Lemmon in Washington Court House, Ohio. When his father passed, Steven was fifteen and the eldest of five siblings: Carol, Robert, Stanley, and Martha. His Scout Troop in Upper Arlington, Ohio, helped fill the massive hole left from his father’s passing, and Steven never forgot how much this meant, which is why he dedicated a great portion of his adult life to volunteer for Scouts. He was fond of “What Matters” by Forest Witcraft (October, 1950, Scouting Magazine):

