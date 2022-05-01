ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Salt Fork State Park Host Annual Bigfoot Conference

By KaJeza Hawkins
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Ohio Bigfoot Conference conducted day 2 of their convention today. The event started in 2004, with people from all over the country gathering to discuss their findings. There are several scheduled events that take...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

WHIZ

Steven E. Buck

Steven E. Buck passed away on April 30, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. He was 71. Steven was born on April 11, 1951, to Samuel Buck and Joan Belt Buck Lemmon in Washington Court House, Ohio. When his father passed, Steven was fifteen and the eldest of five siblings: Carol, Robert, Stanley, and Martha. His Scout Troop in Upper Arlington, Ohio, helped fill the massive hole left from his father’s passing, and Steven never forgot how much this meant, which is why he dedicated a great portion of his adult life to volunteer for Scouts. He was fond of “What Matters” by Forest Witcraft (October, 1950, Scouting Magazine):
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Noon Rotary Announces 2022 Phoenix Awards

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Today, the Zanesville Noon Rotary Club announced the recipients of their annual Phoenix Awards. Each year the organization reaches out to the faculty of local high schools in search of students that have overcome adversity and inspired others through their process. Zanesville Noon Rotary’s Chairperson for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

McIntire Library to Host Mini Comic Con

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This Saturday the Muskingum County Library System will be partnering with the Muskingum County Literacy Council to present the Family Reading Festival at the John McIntire Library in Zanesville. The event titled ‘Reading is My Super Power!’ will offer hands-on activities and crafts for all ages that will promote literacy and bring stories and characters to life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fall in Love with Kramer Our Dog of the Week

Fans of Seinfeld will fall in love with this week’s Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week. Kramer is a 7-month-old Coon Hound mix. He’s affectionate, easy going and loves to introduce himself to strangers. He’s always ready for a cuddle or to play catch.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

