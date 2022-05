Sharpshooter David Shriver, a graduate transfer from Hartford, has signed with VCU, Rams coach Mike Rhoades announced Monday. “David Shriver is a great fit for our program,” Rhoades said. “I wanted David in our VCU Family due to his competitiveness, ability to shoot the basketball and his I.Q. He’s had a unique basketball journey, and we are fortunate he is landing here at VCU. We are excited to get to work together this summer and prepare for a great year.”

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO