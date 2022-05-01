ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

UPDATED: Leesburg man in custody after father found dead

By INSIDENOVA STAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeesburg police have arrested 21-year-old Schuyler Lake after his father was found dead Saturday morning in their home. Lake was found at Russell Branch Parkway SE and Battlefield Parkway SE on Saturday afternoon....

cbs17

Young man charged with murder in dad’s death, Virginia police say

LEESBURG, Va. (AP/WNCN) – Police in northern Virginia say a young adult has been charged with murder and other counts after his father was found dead inside a home this weekend. The Leesburg Police Department announced on Sunday that 21-year-old Schuyler Lake was charged with second-degree murder, credit card...
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Leesburg brewer found beaten and dead in home; son charged

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, have charged the son of a 57-year-old man who was found beaten and dead in his home Saturday morning. Leesburg police charged Schuyler Lake, 21, with second-degree murder, credit card theft and credit card fraud during their investigation into the death of his father, Dean Lake.
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

What police found investigating Leesburg murder where a father was killed

Charging documents reveal new details in the case against 21-year-old Schuyler Lake, who’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father. Dean Lake, 57, the co-founder and head brewer of the former Dog Money Restaurant & Brewery, was found early Saturday, April 30, apparently beaten to death in the family home in the 400 block of King Street in Leesburg, Virginia.
LEESBURG, VA
