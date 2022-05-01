ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Leddie Brown, Sean Mahone sign as UDFA’s

By Casey Kay
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Mountaineers are heading to the NFL!. Leddie Brown has been signed as an undrafted free agent to the Los Angeles Chargers, and...

www.wdtv.com

The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Where Auburn players signed as undrafted free agents after NFL Draft

The third and final day of the NFL Draft came and went Saturday without another Auburn player hearing his name called. When the dust settled, the program finished with just one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft -- All-America cornerback Roger McCreary, who went early in the second round to the Tennessee Titans.
AUBURN, AL
WDTV

Former WVU Safety Alonzo Addae receives rookie mini camp invite

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Safety Alonzo Addae has received a rookie mini camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals. Addae started in 23 games for the Mountaineers throughout the last two seasons, totaling 73 tackles and 45 solo stops. Last year Addae was selected in the 2021 Canadian Football...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Master Teague Headlines Bears Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Bears GM Ryan Poles projected the team would be a prime target for plenty of undrafted free agents because of perceived open roster spots. The Bears have begun the process of signing undrafted players and a key goal was getting wide receivers. They have reportedly have six wide receivers among a list of 20 undrafted free agent signings.
Report: Patriots adding another QB in undrafted free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But that didn't stop them from adding two more signal-callers Saturday. After selecting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots added University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in undrafted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
Undrafted players line up NFL opportunities

After selecting 21 players with Alabama football roots in the NFL Draft over the previous three days, the league’s 32 teams started adding other players from state high schools and colleges by signing them as undrafted free agents. The UDFAs will get to work with drafted players and prospects...
Jaguars add to defensive line depth, re-sign DE Adam Gotsis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars added to its defensive line depth on, re-signing Adam Gotsis on Tuesday afternoon, according to his agent. Gotsis, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive end, has played the last two seasons for Jacksonville. He’s seen action in all 16 games for the Jaguars in the 2020-21 seasons and started 18 of those.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WDTV

Liberty collects huge win over Elkins to kick off postseason play

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty showed they are here to fight in the Class AA Region II, Section I tournament. The Mountaineers scored no less than five runs each inning during their four inning effort to come away with a huge 24-1 win over the Tigers. In total, Liberty put...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour baseball hosted Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd High School on Saturday. The Colts were able to get an early led in the bottom of the first when a double from Nick Gonzales dove in two, putting Philip Barbour up 3-1. Bluefield pulled ahead in...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Warming Up with Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Week’s Warm-Up takes us out to Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse to catch up with the three seniors that have committed to Davis and Elkins Women’s Lacrosse: Morgan Rodgers, Madison Jones and Chloe Travelstead. Rodgers is a feeder on the a team, a...
FAIRMONT, WV
Sunday Sit Down: Craig Kellar

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime Doddridge County coach Craig Kellar joins this week’s Sunday Sit Down. Kellar spent 27 years as the Bulldog’s head girl’s basketball coach, highlighted by two state titles, the first in 1985, one of Kellar’s best memories, “I think of Susan Robinson, the girl that wound up going to Penn State and was an All-American there, so when she was a sophomore, we made it to the state tournament, but before we went down somehow she got with me when no one else was around and she said, coach do we really have a chance? or what do you think, question something like that, and I said Susan, I’ve never been there but lets just go give it our best shot and I think we’ll be okay and we wound up winning but I didn’t know much about the state level of girls basketball at the time, I’d watched it some but then she didn’t know either and she said okay and we went down and sometimes people think its easy to win the state championship but I have a saying that you have to be good enough to win and you have to be good enough that particular day and that’s kind of a double whammy and we were, we only, that first championship, we only won by three points, we beat Athens 48 to 45, it was really exciting,” said Kellar.
WEST UNION, WV
The Bridge becomes first GameChangers Sports Complex in state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - GameChangers will soon be expanding its operations beyond school districts and grow its reach into the sports complex center space. Beginning in June, GameChangers will expand from the Harrison County School District to include The Bridge Sports Complex, the first designated facility in the state. The...

